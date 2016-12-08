SAY seeks volunteers in winter months

Social Advocates for Youth hosts more youths than usual over the winter months and the organization needs help to feed them.
Through March, SAY needs to provide dinner for 20 youngsters every night. SAY is looking for meals to be purchased and prepared by volunteers. You may sign up for one or more dates by contacting Justin Dawes at Justin.dawes@saysc.org
