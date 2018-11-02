SAY launches One Cold Night

On Dec. 7th, the community members from across the county will spend One Cold Night outside to advocate and raise awareness for the youth that spend many nights outside. Sleepers will represent six key areas in Sonoma County-and the unique struggles and challenges young people experiencing homelessness face there. Every dollar raised by Sleepers and their networks goes directly to getting young people off the streets out of human trafficking and connected with caring adults and supportive services. Dec. 7, 515 young people under the age of 25 will spend the night alone and vulnerable to the elements. Youths are still the most unsheltered homeless population in Sonoma County, but are so often left out of the conversation. • Sign up to be a Sleeper! There is still time to join this county-wide movement and become a Sleeper. • Make a life-changing donation today. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to support SAY’s housing, counseling and career services. • Attend One Cold Gathering, our event kickoff and candlelight vigil on Dec. 7 at the Say (Social Advocates for Youth) Dream Center. The Sleepers are local executives, rising young professionals, community leaders and elected officials who care about the most vulnerable young people in our community. For more information, go to saysc.org.