Russian River Watershed celebrates Creek Cleanup Week

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Pull on those rubber boots and gloves, because the Russian River Watershed Association will kick off their annual Creek Week cleanup event from September 16-24 at local Sonoma County creeks in an effort to foster a clean environment and rid the watershed of any lingering trash.

Several cleanup efforts will take place across both Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, as the watershed consists of over 150 streams and creeks, all of which support local animal habitats and eventually drain out to the Pacific Ocean.

According to a RRWA column by Nazareth Tesfai, the annual cleaning efforts are important for the surrounding wildlife and environment because, “trash and debris accumulation in local waterways impair water quality, wildlife habitat and at times recreation and flood capacity.”

Litter like soda cans, plastic from soda rings and even chewing gum that may be littered near an animal’s habitat can pose a threat to animals in the area, according to peta.org.

As reported by bird rescue.org, a study conducted on Albatross chicks on Midway Island in the Pacific, found that around 40 percent of the chicks died due to complications from having large amounts of trash in their stomachs.

Suffice to say, trash in waterways can pose a major threat to those making creeks and oceans their home.

In addition to harming animals, trash can also be a notorious and persistent pollutant to the environment, since a lot of plastic found in litter can take years to decompose, according to RRWA Director, Andy Rodgers.

“Trash degrades and some is very pervasive and doesn’t degrade for a long time, gets uglier and uglier and adds pollutants to the water in our watershed,” says Rodgers.

Consequently, Rodgers said the nine-day county wide cleanup endeavor is vital for the health of the Russian River and creeks for several reasons, including helping to preserve water quality and the local habitat. He also praised volunteers who come out every year to help out.

“They are essential for many reasons. Obviously trash is not meant to be in our creeks and marshes and our watershed. The volunteers that show up for these cleanups are really doing a huge service for our community, because when trash is removed it looks a lot better and contributes to the health of the creeks. And esthetically, when people see a clean creek it’s a nice thing to walk by it and be near it… and once people start to care about it, everybody benefits from it,” Rodgers said.

When asked if there’s usually a lot of trash found after these watershed sanitation events, Rodgers explained that there is usually a surprising amount found, especially after strong storm seasons, which can push trash from cities further down a creek to a river, even making its way to the ocean. And in dry seasons garbage can linger in the “uplands,” according to Rodgers.

“Most of the trash (we see) is produced from urban areas and homeless encampments that are usually along creeks that are significant contributors as well as some illegal dumping that goes on,” the director said of where a majority of the waste and debris comes from.

According to a 2016 Sonoma County Homelessness survey conducted by the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, about 57 percent of those homeless in Sonoma County, live in an outdoor encampment or park

However, Rodgers also touched on the fact that the 110-mile Russian River Watershed is typically known to be a clean and healthy watershed, which he said, “we have the volunteers to thank for that.”

This year’s cleanups will consist of trash collection via trudging through a creek, or by boat or kayak, so Rodgers recommends bringing proper clothes and safety gear, as well as a snack and water bottle.

Sabrina Barron, a RRWA staff member said last year’s volunteer turnout was successful and that the annual cleanup weeks usually see a good amount of people come out to help the community and the environment.

“We have a pretty good turnout. At the last creek cleanup, we had about 365 volunteers,” Barron said.

Rodgers explained once people start to take care of the watershed more people care, which means more residents start to volunteer their time to come out to the annual event.

Cleanups close to Cotati and Rohnert Park will take place at Cotati Well Lot Two near 8561, Lakewood Ave in Cotati from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other cleanups around the county include a Oliver Park cleanup in Santa Rosa, a Ukiah cleanup at Oak Manor Park, a Cloverdale Regional Park cleanup and one at Sunset Beach in Guerneville.

For a full list of cleanup locations in your area, visit www.rrwatershed.org, or call (707) 543-8506.