Sports
December 30, 2018
Royals win bronze

December 28, 2018

On Dec. 9, the U12 Royals Soccer Club competed in the NorCal State Cup finals in Modesto. The U12 Boys Team, the Royals, won first place for their bronze division. U12 Boys - Rohnert Park Royals  First Place Bronze Division  (photo from left to right - Top Row:  Jacob Patterson, Liam Perkett, Declan Perkett, Cristian Nava, Scott Ridgley, Nick Gorman, Camilo Reyes, Joshua Patterson.  Bottom Row:  Angel Quintas- Ibarra, Neo Walker, Joel Amador, Luigi Lopez, Alex Farias-Contreras.  Coaches:  Nick Rogers and Daniel Theobald.

Submitted by Joanne Patterson, U12 Royals Team Manager