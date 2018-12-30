Royals win bronze

On Dec. 9, the U12 Royals Soccer Club competed in the NorCal State Cup finals in Modesto. The U12 Boys Team, the Royals, won first place for their bronze division. U12 Boys - Rohnert Park Royals First Place Bronze Division (photo from left to right - Top Row: Jacob Patterson, Liam Perkett, Declan Perkett, Cristian Nava, Scott Ridgley, Nick Gorman, Camilo Reyes, Joshua Patterson. Bottom Row: Angel Quintas- Ibarra, Neo Walker, Joel Amador, Luigi Lopez, Alex Farias-Contreras. Coaches: Nick Rogers and Daniel Theobald.

Submitted by Joanne Patterson, U12 Royals Team Manager