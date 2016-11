Rohnert Park’s U9 Royals soccer team placed second in the NorCal State Cup Silver Division. The tournament was held in Modesto. The U9 Royals are, from left, Grayson Gragg, Anthony Barbato, Malcolm Jamerson, Ian McCampbell, Grevin DeShazer, Luigi Lopez, KC Boehm, Dylan Jakushak, Emiliano Diaz, Dylan McReynolds, Anthony Cimino. Coaches, from left, Dylan McReynolds Sr., Jesse Barbato and Brandon DeShazer. Not pictured Seann Gragg.

Photo courtesy of Joanne Patterson