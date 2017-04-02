Rough road for Rancho baseball

Cougars drop four in Southern California

The annual trip to Southern California for Rancho Cotate High School’s baseball team didn’t produce the desired results as the Cougars dropped all four games in the Babe Herman Tournament, which was played in various locales.

The Cougars lost the tournament opener to Arcadia, 10-4, followed by defeats at the hands of El Camino Real 6-4, Paramount 7-2 and Los Osos 9-5. The Cougars 2-8 overall and 0-1 in the North Bay League, are in the midst of a four-game skid. They were scheduled to face Windsor on Wednesday in an NBL encounter. Details of that game were unavailable when The Community Voice went to print.

The Cougars travel today, March 31, to Santa Rosa to face Cardinal Newman. The first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Rancho Cotate’s next home game is Wednesday, April 5, against Ukiah.

Arcadia 10 Rancho Cotate 4

After scoring the first run in the top of the first inning, Arcadia put five runs on the board in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good. The Cougars got a run in the third and two in the top of the seventh.

Junior Joey Kramer knocked in a pair of runs for the Cougars and junior Connor Harris also had an RBI.

Michael Bartolozzi, a junior, and senior Tanielu Guerrero each had two hits for Rancho Cotate. Guerrero also scored three times. The Cougars had eight hits in the game.

Los Osos 9 Rancho Cotate 5

The Cougars were done in by their defense, as Los Osos scored five unearned runs in the second inning. Los Osos actually pushed seven runs across in the second. Rancho Cotate had a three-run rally in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough.

Guerrero again was the top hitter for the Cougars, going 2 for 2 with two RBI. Kramer took the pitching loss for Rancho Cotate.

Paramount 7 Rancho Cotate 2

Justin Thomas and Harris each had an RBI in the top of the seventh inning but the game was pretty much decided at that point. C.J. Miller was 2 for 2 for the Cougars. Guerrero was the losing pitcher.

El Camino 6 Rancho Cotate 4

An El Camino two-out, bases-clearing double in the top of the seventh inning prevented the Cougars from claiming a victory. The Cougars were up, 4-2 heading into the final inning.

Ryan Phillips had a couple of RBI for the Cougars, while Oscar Urbina and Kramer also drove in runs. Kramer was the losing pitcher.