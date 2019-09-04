Rough fourth quarter costs Cougars

By: Paul Matli

The Cougars of Rancho Cotate High School entered this season with high expectations. After making the NCS Division II semifinal in 2018 the Cougars were hoping to make the next step this season. Unfortunately, a rough fourth quarter in Sacramento cost them as they lost 24-6 after being outscored 18-0 in the final quarter.

Three turnovers in the fourth quarter doomed the Cougars. Quarterback Jared Stocker threw a pick six and Rasheed Rankin had two fumbles returned for touchdowns; one was 40 yards and the other was 99 yards.

In total, the Cougars had six turnovers to the Dragons 0. These put a damper on what was an incredible game by the Cougars defense and special teams.

Though coach Gehrig Hotaling was disappointed in his post-game comments about the missed opportunities for the Cougars offense, this game can be used as a learning experience for the team.

The Cougars offense hopes to put the tough performance behind them as they host Vanden High School of Fairfield in a non-conference game next Fri. The game starts at 7 p.m.