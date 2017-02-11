Rotary’s annual scarf giveaway

Rotarians Sandy Geary and Jim Curry watch as patrons scan scarfs at St. Vincent de Paul’s dining hall for the third annual scarf give-away by the Rancho Cotati Rotary Club. Helen Schollman and friends knit scarfs during the year and 70 people were recipients. The Rotary Club purchases the yarn and generously donates it to the knitting ladies. The giveaway included 113 scarfs, 100 pairs of socks, 100 bags of candy along with other miscellaneous toiletries such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, shampoos and deodorants. Other Rotarians present were Kristine Redo, Steve Randall and Schollman.

Photo courtesy of Rancho Cotati Rotary Club.