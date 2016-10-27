Rotary golf tournament postponed due to rains

Due to expected inclement weather, the 12th annual Rancho Cotati/Rohnert Park Rotary Clubs charity golf tournament scheduled for today, Oct. 28, has been postponed.

The tournament will be rescheduled for either May or June 2017.

The purpose for these tournaments is to have fun and raise money for the community and international projects such as: Music in the Mind; Project Amigo; Telemedicine; LLS (Lymphoma Leukemia Society) Light the Night Walk; Warm Hands, Warm Hearts for homeless; dictionary project for 3rd graders; scholarships; and a Christmas toy drive.

Anyone interested in learning more or wishing to participate in any of these projects, should visit a club as a guest:

• Rancho Cotati Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, Sally Tomatoes on Valley House Drive in Rohnert Park.

• Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati meets Tuesday mornings at 7, Doubletree Hotel.

Everyone’s support and hard work for this community fundraising event is appreciated.

Refunds are available for those who wish.

If not, those are already re-registered for the next scheduled golf tournament either for your team or sponsorship.