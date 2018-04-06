Rotary awards celebration

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati will have its esteemed 5th annual Rohnert Park-Cotati Community Service Vocational Awards celebration and banquet April 20 at Sally Tomatoes at Sonoma Mountain Village.

This noteworthy event will honor a Public Safety Officer from Rohnert Park and Cotati along with a California Highway Patrolman and firefighters from the Rancho Adobe Fire District. Also being honored will be an educator, a community volunteer and a business leader whose efforts this past year has exemplified Rotary’s guiding principles of service above self.

The Rotary Club is still looking for nominations for the Rohnert Park-Cotati area. For more information on this event, or to nominate worthy persons or if you would like to become a sponsor and help support the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park, please contact Gus at trevena24@yahoo.com.