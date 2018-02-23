Gerard Guidice a special Rotarian of the month Gerard Guidice from the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati received the Rotarian of the month award during their regular meeting Tuesday morning at the Doubletree Hotel. Gerard has been a pivotal donor to the community during and after the Oct. 8 firestorm. Displaced people were staying nights and meals were being donated to victims. Gerard makes such a difference and has an unwavering generosity for the community. Guidice also donates the senior Thanksgiving dinner each year along with the City of Rohnert Park and the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati. Photo by Wulff Reinhold