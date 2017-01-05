Rose Parade applications available

Parade applications are now available for the 123rd edition of the Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival.

A time honored tradition in Sonoma County and one of the oldest and largest continuously occurring events in Northern California, the Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival celebrates this year with a theme of Life In Motion on Saturday, May 20, in downtown Santa Rosa. This year the parade celebrates the local healthy community showcasing good heathy living, healthy eating, movement and experiences that enrich lives. Award-winning floats, marching groups, non-profit organizations and school bands will fill the streets with themed entries as they celebrate Life In Motion and the passion for a healthy lifestyle, the benefits of an active lifestyle and why it is integral to health and happiness for the year ahead.

The two-hour parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and wind its way through the city’s downtown starting at E Street and Sonoma Avenue and winding its way around the soon to be newly completed Courthouse Square, ending at the corner of First Street and Santa Rosa Avenue. With this year’s theme the parade will be honoring and recognizing local athletes, coaches and referees that exemplify and or have gone above and beyond to encourage and promote health and fitness.

Life In Motion nomination forms are available on the parade web site at www.roseparadefestival.com.

A festival of family fun immediately follows the parade at Courthouse Square, continuing the theme of Live In Motion with kids’ activities, live entertainment, food vendors, non-profit booths, parade awards and a special area showcasing more ways to live a healthy and active life.