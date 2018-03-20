Raleigh Cummings, of the Cal Ripken Jr. PeeWee Yankee's team, jumps with excitement during Rohnert Park's Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth baseball opening day. Opening day was held on at B Park on Saturday, March 10 and in addition to the parade, there was entertainment from "Mr. Community" from Youth Sports Nation, there was a barbeque, team portraits and a few games were played throughout the day. Also on hand to greet the players and coaches was Bip Roberts, MLB NL All-Star, 13 year MLB career infielder and outfielder and a member of the Youth Sports Nation who high-fived everyone as they entered onto the field. Jane Peleti