Rohnert Park’s Black Blear Diner gets sued

By: Irene Hilsendager

Two separate law suits have been filed this week in the Sonoma Superior Court against the Rohnert Park Black Bear Diner.

It has been filed against the restaurant and franchise operator, Prestige Foods, Inc. and also Gurjeet Singh, one of the owners and a direct supervisor.

Four employees are claiming the restaurant subjected them to sexual abuse and harassment which violates labor laws.

One such suit alleges Black Bear Diner failed to protect female workers from demeaning sexual harassment and assault.

The second suit alleges Black Bear Diner, Rohnert Park, did not give breaks and did not pay them enough for all the hours worked.

It seems the corporate office was notified to the misgivings but took not action.

The manager of the RP diner, Abel Diaz, was also named as a defendant in the alleged sexual misconduct.