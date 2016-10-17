Rohnert Park-Cotati Library News

All branches of the Sonoma County Library will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 3, in observation of Labor Day.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Ukulele for Adults

Join us for a class where all things are ukulele on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This Introduction to Ukulele class, with local musician Scott Gifford, covers some basic chords and will have you playing a handful of songs before you know it. Space is limited to 20 adults. Sign up at the reference desk.

Master Gardeners: “Landscape Design for Year-Round Color”

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners offer a free workshop, “Landscape Design for Year-Round Color,” on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Adult Summer Reading Program

Bingo cards can be brought in through Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Raffle ticket drawings will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Book discussion group

Our group will discuss “The Arsonist,” by Sue Miller on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Basic library Internet

Learn to use the library catalog and databases on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person at the information desk or call 584-9121 ext. 0920.

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Celebrate Roald Dahl Day

Join us for a birthday party for the great author on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

We will celebrate with food from his book “Revolting Recipes,” fun activities and a showing of the film-based on the book “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Mindful Minis (Ages 6-11)

Join us for a playful yoga practice and exploration of mindfulness through fun activities at the Kids Yoga and Meditation workshop on Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Children will learn tools to use at home and school to increase their awareness, self-esteem, balance and calmness. We are hosting four classes this fall. Space is limited. Register at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library children’s desk or call 584-9121. All classes are Friday afternoons at 4 p.m.

Homework Help on Tuesdays

Free coaching in the Homework Help program at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library is available on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 6, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Homework assistance is provided for grades K-12. There will be help with all subjects on a drop-in basis while school is in session.

Return of Story Times

Story Times: Babytime (0-18 months) Thursdays 10 a.m.; Toddler Time (18-35 months) Thursdays 11 a.m.; and Preschool Story Time (3-5 years) Fridays 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos

Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. For children ages 1-5. Para niños edades 1-5.

Read to a dog

The Read to a Dog reading program takes place every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m., and every Saturday from 2-3 p.m. year round. Come sign up that afternoon to read to an appreciative dog.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.