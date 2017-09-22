Rohnert Park works on ADA Transition Plan

News
September 22, 2017
By: Stephanie Derammelaere
The City of Rohnert Park is preparing their Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan, evaluating their programs and facilities for accessibility for people with disabilities. A public meeting was held on September 13 to give the community a chance to voice their opinions and provide input.

“We had the public meeting as part of our overall Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation and transition plan,” says Angela Beran, Management Analyst with the City of Rohnert Park. “Part of the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act is that municipalities implement and go through a self evaluation and transition plan. So this is just one of the necessary requirements to go through that process.”

The city hired MIG, Inc., a consultancy that plans, designs and sustains environments that support human development, to prepare the city’s ADA self-evaluation, assess the city buildings’ ADA accessibility and create phase one of the transition plan for necessary upgrades. Their initial work will be to research and document existing conditions. However, besides just evaluating city facilities, the company will also review city policies and city codes, review the current level of access to programs and activities and analyze policies, programs and activities. After this stage, they will make recommendations for improvements and draft a transition plan, including establishing priorities and recommending a timeline and budget.

“The facilities they’ll be looking at will range from the senior center or the animal shelter which may in fact have been built before the ADA, but they’ll also look at newer facilities like city hall or public safety headquarters which is newer and was built with those specifications in mind,” says Beran. “However, ADA is evolving and changing so new things have come up since those facilities were first erected. Some things might have shifted. They’ll look at other things too. Everybody has the best of intentions but they’ll see if anything might have slipped through.”

The city facilities to be analyzed include city hall and the public safety building, the animal shelter and senior center, the city parks, recreation centers and pools, Callinan Center, the Community Center, and Spreckels Performing Arts Center, Foxtail Golf Club, the Girl Scout Hut, and the City Center Plaza.

MIG, Inc. will analyze such things as entrances and exits with disabled access, including for emergency and evacuation plans, single user restrooms, drinking fountains, elevators, transaction counters and telephones, paths of travel in and around facilities, proper signage and more.

Once the draft of the transition plan is completed, it will go to the city council, most likely by the first or second quarter of next year. After that the plan will be implemented, most likely over a multi-year timeframe. Top priorities will be handled first, either by the city or by utilizing outside contractors. Facilities will either be altered with necessary modifications, or the same city service will be provided in another accessible location, or auxiliary aides or services will be provided to assist disabled individuals.