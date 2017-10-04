Rohnert Park woman caught in crossfire of gunfire during Las Vegas massacre at Mandalay Bay

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Correction: The Voice recieved information that Savanna Chasco was shot twice during the massacre, however, she was only shot once and has yet to undergo any surgeries due to the bullet's location between two nerves. It was also reported that she is a sophomore at University Nevada, Reno, however, she is in her junior year.

A 2015 Rancho Cotate High School graduate, was shot in the back during a rain of gunfire at a Jason Aldean concert late Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a 64-year-old man opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the adjacent Mandalay Bay hotel, killing 58 people and injuring over 500.

Savanna Chasco, a junior at University Nevada, Reno, was attending the concert with a friend when a barrage of shots rang out into the crowd of 22,000, striking Chasco, who then was able to find aid and was transported to a hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Chasco has yet to undergo surgerey, but is expected to recover.

Chasco’s parents, Lavina and Eddie Chasco, reportedly drove to Las Vegas to meet their daughter since Las Vegas McCarran Airport has been temporarily shut down and diverting flights, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Chasco graduated from Rancho in 2015, where she was a cheerleader with the Rohnert Park Warrior’s Football and Cheer organization, according to the family friend source who wished to remain unnamed.

The shooter, Stephen Paddock, who allegedly killed himself before Las Vegas Police arrived on scene, was found with 10 riffles in his hotel room, according to CNN.

The Voice reached out to Savanna and her family, but declined to comment on the tragic incident, which is now being dubbed as the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

If you want to check on a loved one who may have been affected by the shooting or is missing, call (866)535-5654.