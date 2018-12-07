The Rancho Cotate Band is playing holiday music at the Rohnert Park Tree Lighting ceremony. The City Center Plaza was filled with happy folks young and old, enjoyed cookies, cheese cake, hot chocolate and coffee all donated by the many vendors that filled the area. This was the 36th annual tree lighting in Rohnert Park organized by the RP Chamber of Commerce. About 1,500 residents showed up to welcome Santa and his sleigh where all the young children waited for their photo to be taken. Photo by Robert Grant.