Rohnert Park takes a stand, passes community human rights protection resolution following community outcry

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

After several Rohnert Park residents voiced the need for a resolution that would help protect the rights of all community members regardless of their legal status, the RP City Council adopted a resolution that would follow the “It Won’t Happen Here” declaration, which works to protect the rights of all people and refuses government demands for detention and deportation of those who may be DACA recipients. The resolution was passed 4 to 0, with Vice Mayor Pam Stafford absent and was met with applause and looks of joy from those in the audience.

The decision to add the resolution to Tuesday night’s meeting was sparked after five RP residents, as well as Lauren Ornelas, founder of the Sonoma Food Empowerment Project, shared emotional comments at the September 12 meeting in the wake of President Trump announcing an end to DACA.

After the decision was announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this month, Trump tweeted that it would be up to Congress to try and save the fate of the DACA policy.

The program is otherwise known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Obama era legislation that helps protect undocumented children who migrate to the United States for school or work.

All of the speakers voiced the need for council members to vote on an ordinance or resolution that would help protect DACA recipients — also known as “dreamers,” from deportation, as well as protect any person, no matter race, legal status, ethnicity, religion, age, gender or sexual orientation from discrimination.

One Cotati resident, Carol Williams voiced her support for the addition of the resolution, saying, “I am here to support the declaration and it is really important to recognize the rights and dignity of all citizens and noncitizens and all people who live in this community.”

Ornelas of the Food Empowerment Project, as well as an RP resident, touched on the fact that this declaration would be incredibly significant for the protection of community member’s rights, since Sonoma County is home to many DACA recipients who play important roles throughout the county and community.

“A lot of people who live in this community who pick our food are the ones who are being penalized for this,” Ornelas said. “I believe council members here understand what it is like to be an immigrant and how discriminatory and how these policies harm, especially young children. And now we have farmworkers who are starving because they are so fearful of going to get food.”

According to the resolution draft in the agenda item prepared by Assistant City Manager, Don Schwartz, the resolution stipulates that the, “City of Rohnert Park will refuse to cooperate with any demands from the federal government to institute detentions, deportations, registries, conversion, therapies, imprisonment or any other acts that target or discriminate against Rohnert Park community members or others based on immigration status, race ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, political affiliation, economic status, age, gender identity or sexual orientation… The City of Rohnert Park stands in support of individuals, organizations and governing authorities who are taking action to ensure all community members and all visitors are safe here and that their human, constitutional and other rights and freedoms are respected.”

In a nutshell, the resolution passed by city council will not only reaffirm the importance of protecting the rights of undocumented residents, but will also work to protect the rights of everyone, as well as to fight any form of discrimination. This is the main difference of the “It Won’t Happen Here” declaration.

Schwartz said that the city’s resolution resembles similar declarations already passed by the city of Petaluma and Santa Rosa, as well as follows similar goals set forth by the “It Won’t Happen Here” proclamation, which was originally created by a local Sonoma advocacy group with the goal of protecting the rights of all community residents and protecting all people from any form of discrimination.

Susan Lamont of Santa Rosa spearheaded the creation of declaration, holding five different meetings, where over 70 people attended and in a group, wrote the wording of the document. A feat, she says was difficult to accomplish, due to the large amount of people who wanted to take part in the writing process.

RP’s version of the resolution would also work to ensure that RP law enforcement officers will not partake in the detention of individuals “on the basis of a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.”

Earlier this year, Chief of Rohnert Park Public Safety, Brian Masterson, penned a letter that reaffirms this goal of the resolution, also stating that the department of public safety has never worked with ICE — Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to conduct sweeps of residents and is not planning to ever conduct sweeps for “law abiding good people who are residing in our community.”

Masterson states in his letter, “One of the many things I learned when going through my constitutional law class in college was the fact that the Constitution of the United States affords citizens and noncitizens the same rights… The primary role of law enforcement including the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is to protect life and property. This requires that public safety officers treat all people with respect and dignity.”

The city’s new resolution also aligns in similarity with Senate Bill 54, the California Values Act, which according to the agenda report if signed into law by Governor Jerry Brown, would limit state cooperation between any federal, state or local immigration law enforcement.

Jim Duffy, an 18-year resident of Rohnert Park and one of the members who worked on “It Won’t Happen Here,” said while it is great that the senate bill if passed would protect those who are undocumented, “It Won’t Happen” will protect everyone in showing support of mutual respect for all walks of life.

“It is wonderful SB 54 is out there, but that is some immigrants only issue, this resolution you put in is much broader. I came to one of the first meetings that Susan called to work on this and I was there to stop a Muslim registry, but I walked into the room and I quickly found out that there were all sorts of people there who felt threatened by this new administration, so I see this as a public safety and community engagement resolution. Folks need to feel safe in our community,” Duffy said.

The passing of the resolution was met with no skepticism and Council member Belforte said she was glad that the community could come out and speak for those who may have been afraid to.

“I don’t have any reason not to support this because I think it just reaffirms that all people matter in our community no matter what they look like or how different our political thoughts are because that is the importance of our Constitution is that First Amendment right, that we can still let people think differently than we do and look differently than we do, but still bring a sense of vibrancy to our community, is that diversity that makes us so rich,” Belforte said.

Council member Amy Ahanotu echoed Belforte’s thoughts, praising those who came out to speak on this issue and reach out to their elected officials. However, he also mentioned that he hopes the RP City Council should bring more nationally debated issues to the table, since according to him, the council often “can shy away from national debate.”

“I applaud everyone who spoke on behalf of this resolution… and I was pleasantly surprised that the council took up this challenge because we are shying away from a national debate and I hope we start to entertain national issues… and our community gets better when everyone participates,” a testament to what the community was able to bring and pass to the city council chambers Tuesday night.