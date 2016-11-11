Rohnert Park road work update

Traffic control measures remain in place between Snyder Lane and Petaluma Hill Road on Rohnert Park Expressway to accommodate construction associated with the University District Development. That means there will continue to be limited access to the Oak View Apartments.

Construction activities continue adjacent to the Oak View Apartments for the widening of Rohnert Park Expressway. Expect delays and make alternate arrangements if possible.

The driveway at Oak View will be closed until at least the week of Nov. 21.

Signs are posted along Rohnert Park Expressway to inform drivers that the driveway on Rohnert Park Expressway is closed and that the access will be via Medical Center Drive.