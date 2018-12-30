Rohnert Park road updates

Keiser Avenue – East of Kerry Reconstruction

The City of Rohnert Park has contracted with Brookfield Homes to perform the Keiser Avenue Eastern Reconstruction Project. The project consists of installation of a new water main, recycled water main, storm drain and the reconstruction of Keiser Ave from Kerry Road to Petaluma Hill Road. Work hours for this project area are between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Keiser Avenue will be closed to all traffic from east of the Community Gardens to Petaluma Hill Road during construction in this area. Local residents and patrons of the Community Garden can enter and exit their properties on Keiser Avenue via Snyder Lane.

Rohnert Park Expressway Construction

Traffic controls have been removed and all four lanes are now open. The signals at Karrington, Kerry and Knight are flashing red and are to be treated as stop signs.

Please share this notice with others. They can receive updates by sending their email address to: rpconstruction@datainstincts.com

Thank you for your patience. Please obey all traffic control measures, drive safely and cautiously through the construction zone.

Happy Holidays!