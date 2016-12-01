Rohnert Park road projects weekly update

Traffic control measures in Rohnert Park remain in place between Snyder Lane and Petaluma Hill Road on Rohnert Park Expressway to accommodate construction associated with the University District Development.

Construction activities continues adjacent to the Oak View Apartments for the widening of Rohnert Park Expressway. Expect delays and make alternate arrangements if possible. The road base construction will continue this next week along Rohnert Park Expressway, weather permitting. The driveway at Oak View will remain closed until at least the week of Dec. 5.

The City of Rohnert Park continues to provide updates as to the actual date this access will be reopened. Signs are posted along Rohnert Park Expressway to inform drivers that the driveway on Rohnert Park Expressway is closed and that the access will be via Medical Center Drive.