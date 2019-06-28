Rohnert Park residents awarded law degrees

Three residents of Rohnert Park – Ian James Kendall, Travis James Ransom, and Christopher David Van Nuys – were awarded law degrees from Empire College School of Law in Santa Rosa, Ca. on June 2. Christopher Van Nuys was Valedictorian of the graduating class.

Ian Kendall received his Master of Legal Studies degree and is continuing his education at Empire Law School in pursuit of a Juris Doctor degree. He also holds an A.A. in Administration of Justice from Santa Rosa Junior College. Ian Kendall currently interns at the Law Office of Evan Zelig. He is the son of Evelyn Kendall of Rohnert Park.

Travis Ransom received his Master of Legal Studies degree (Cum Laude) and Juris Doctor degree. He also holds a B.A. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing and Small Business Management from Sonoma State University. Travis Ransom is currently employed as a law clerk for the Sonoma County Department of Child Support Services. He is the son of Rob and Cindy Ransom of Cotati.

Christopher Van Nuys was awarded dual Master of Legal Studies and Juris Doctor degrees with Magna Cum Laude honors. He also holds a B.S. in Global Business Management from the University of Phoenix. During his tenure at Empire Law School. Van Nuys received Witkin Awards for Academic Excellence in seven subjects. He hopes to unite his professional corporate experience with his passion for law. Van Nuys is the son of David and Elisabeth Van Nuys of Cotati.

For additional information on Empire College School of Law, call (707) 546-4000 or visit law.empcol.edu.