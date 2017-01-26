Rohnert Park reports major drop in crime

Crime is on the decline in Rohnert Park, according to figures released by the city earlier this week.

The city said crime in the city dropped 17 percent from 2015 to 2016, which puts it back to the levels of its near-historic lows of the years 2013 and 2014. The number of serious crimes in 2016 was about half that of 20 years ago.

Part 1 crimes, considered the most serious, dropped by 2 percent while Part 2 crimes decreased 10 percent. Part 1 crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft. Part 2 crimes include embezzlement, fraud, stolen property, forgery, vandalism, and driving while under the influence.

“Rohnert Park has long been a very safe community,” Mayor Jake Mackenzie said. “When we saw a bump in crime in 2015, the city responded by adding officers in a new Community-Oriented Problem Solving Unit. This group supplements our regular police patrols by focusing on probationers and parolees, drugs, gangs, prostitution and other crimes. It has been on the job for eight months, and we’re seeing the results in the latest numbers.”

Councilmember Amy Ahanotu added, “In addition to the COPS Unit, we added officers to the patrol the streets, and a Crime Analyst to help deploy police most effectively. Yet keeping our city safe is up to all of us. Our Public Safety officers work hard to build relationships with our residents so that they feel welcome to report suspicious behavior and help keep crime in check. They are an important part of keeping our City staff. We’re continuing that public outreach by meeting regularly with our businesses and residents.”

The 2015 increase in Part 1 crimes was experienced throughout California. Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety Chief Brian Masterson, and the California Police Chiefs’ Association, attribute these increases primarily to two changes in state law, AB 109 and Proposition 47. AB 109, also known as Gov. Brown’s prison realignment, reduced overcrowding in state prisons by releasing 40,000 prisoners early. Most of these 40,000 inmates were convicted of non-violent offenses. Many are in County Jail, where they take up cell space that formerly housed lower level prisoners who are now on the streets committing additional crimes.

Proposition 47 was approved by the voters of California in November 2014. It reduced many crimes previously considered felonies to misdemeanors, such as drug possession. Prior to Proposition 47, people arrested for felony drug possession were often held in the County Jail pending trial. Some were eligible for drug court diversion and allowed to participate in treatment and other programs to help break their drug habits. Today, these offenders arrested for misdemeanor drug possession are not held in the County Jail. Instead, they are released back onto the streets until their case is resolved.