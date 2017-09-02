Rohnert Park motorcyclist killed by drunk driver

By: Katheine Minkiewicz

A motorcyclist was killed last Wednesday after being hit by a drunk driver in a pickup truck on Snyder Lane. After the collision, the driver was seen walking towards the commercial area of University Square and was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Felony Gross Vehicular Manslaughter, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s online notification system.

Around 5:56 p.m., the RP Public Safety Department received several calls of “an injury collision” that had allegedly occurred when the 63-year-old driver of the green Honda pickup made a left turn into the motorcyclist, who was driving south on Snyder Lane.

In a statement released on the Rohnert Park Nixle, it was found after, “Compelling evidence and witness statements, we believe the following events lead up to the collision. Fabian Carreras-Hermosillo was riding his 2008 Honda CBR 600 south on Snyder Lane in the far left lane. Bosch was driving his 1999 Ford Ranger north on Snyder Lane… Bosch made a left lane change and got into the left turn lane to enter University Square. Carreras-Hermosillo was approaching the intersection at approximately 30-35 MPH when Bosch made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle.”

The 23-year-old then struck the right side of the bed behind the cab and was ejected from the seat of his motorcycle landing on the street with a severely damaged helmet, according to witness statements.

Bystanders then started CPR on Carreras-Hermosillo while Bosch walked away from the scene.

The Community Voice reached out for a comment from Angie Velles, a bystander who witnessed the crash and submitted the printed photos, but did not respond in time for publication.

Paramedics arrived ten minutes later to transfer the victim to the hospital, however, due to his severe injuries he died on the way to the hospital.

According to the Nixle report, “Bosch was transported to the police station where he underwent an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert. Upon completing the evaluation, it was opined Bosch was too impaired to safely operate a motor vehicle at the time of the collision.”

Bosch’s blood alcohol content at the time he was driving was at 0.26 percent, which is three times over the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Commander Aaron Johnson said he believes Bosch may have had a problem with alcohol since his Bosch’s BAC was so unusually high.

“This individual was way over the limit, in my opinion he has a problem with alcohol,” Johnson said.

When asked what motorists can do to remain safe on the road, Johnson emphasized the importance of not choosing to drink and drive and to instead use a ride-share app like Uber or Lyft.

“Do not drink and drive. Instead use a ride-share app. And I would say for motorists to always anticipate the other driver,” Johnson said, also mentioning that Rohnert Park doesn’t usually have too many deadly DUI accidents.

Coincidently, the fatal DUI crash came right before a planned DUI checkpoint for the week of August 25.

In the aftermath of the accident, Rohnert Park Public Safety will start having more consistent DUI checkpoints throughout the year, according to Johnson.

“We just received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety which will fund four DUI checkpoints throughout the year and saturation checkpoints, where officers go out and conduct traffic stops for suspected impairment. With the DUI checkpoints, officers will ask for your driver’s license and give out informational material and make sure they are not intoxicated,” Johnson explained.

According to statistics gathered from the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, in 2015 drunk driving was the highest factor in vehicle fatalities, killing approximately 10,265 people in 2015.

As of now, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Major Accident Investigation Team is working on the ongoing investigation and asks that anyone with information on the case call Sgt. Jerrod Marshall at (707)584-2600.

Bosch is being held in the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $100,000 and in the Nixle report, “The Department and City sends its condolences to the victim’s family during this very difficult time.”

A Gofundme page has been set up for Carreras-Hermosillo’s family by one of his friends’, Monica Stiles, who writes on the page, “For an amazing human being and to help give him what he deserves… I am a roommate/close friend trying to take some of the heavy burden off his family’s back. Anything more than the goal would help this family with miscellaneous costs of the tragedy.” In four days the goal of $10,000 has already been reached, with over $20,000 being raised. To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/fabian-carreras.