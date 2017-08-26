Rohnert Park hosts the NorCal Exposure Camp

Sam Banister, a 2006 Petaluma High School graduate and graduate of University of Arizona, is a coach for the Bownet Fast Pitch Softball team and trainer at Bases Loaded West Coast located in Petaluma, talks to some of the participants of the NorCal Exposure Camp prior to one of their live games. Rohnert Park was the location for the recent NorCal Exposure Camp hosted by Bases Loaded West Coast which is run by San Banister and Tommy Collaro. The NorCal Exposure Camp was held at the softball fields at Rancho Cotate High School over the weekend, August 12-13. The camp provided players with a chance to work face to face with several college coaches from Division I and Division II programs. College coaches came from Chico State University, Dominican College, Ole Miss, University of Pacific, Fresno State and San Jose State. Participants not only received on-filed, position specific instructions but also played in simulated and live games. The participants also attended lectures about the mental game and recruiting process.

Jane Peleti