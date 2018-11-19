Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen

News
November 19, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
LandPaths connects people to protected land Cotati allows second dispensary Station Avenue gets final approval Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Election projected winners November 6, 2018 Woman stabbed on west side of RP RP Foundation issues grant Titans crush Mustangs  Cougars blow past Gauchos  CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute The Community Voice endorses candidates Cougars crush Ukiah School board candidates voice opinions State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park Rancho crushes Analy A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Rohnert Park City Council Candidates Summit State Bank annual report Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site Scrappers Steal Win Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ New interim superintendent Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen

By: Lanny Lowery
November 16, 2018

The smoke filled sky did not diminish the beautiful afternoon Veteran’s Day celebration at the Snyder Lane Community Center. Over two dozen girl scouts gathered around their leaders as they reviewed one more time in the center court their flag retirement ceremony that would end the festivities.

The oval turnaround off Snyder Lane greeted visitors with twenty-five American flags flapping in the light breeze. The Rohnert Park Community Band resounded with a musical prelude of military and marching songs as spectators entered the community center. Ten minutes before the celebration officially began, the auditorium seats were all taken.

Pictures and stories of servicemen decorated the sidewalls. These replica banners, smaller versions of the banners that hang along the Rohnert Park Expressway, reminded everyone of the local young people serving in the military.

Girls from the Rancho Cotate High School Flag Team presented the colors as they marched the length of the room to deliver the flags to the stage. Mayor Pam Stafford led the crowd in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the band followed with its rendition of “The Stars Spangled Banner.” After she recognized some dignitaries, Mayor Stafford noted that it was the hundredth anniversary of Armistice Day. She declared that all had “come together to honor our service men and our veterans who have kept us safe.

Andy Durkee introduced the keynote speaker, Dan Gossage, a Rancho Cotate graduate who joined the Coast Guard in 2008. Gossage recalled some of his many adventures working on a high-endurance Coast Guard cutter whose primary mission was drug interdiction off the coasts of Latin America. He discussed his work with Search and Rescue, especially with hurricane rescue during the Houston flooding. As he told the story of saving a woman in a floating refrigerator, he remarked that he had “no more proud moment than this,” as he and his comrades made eleven hundred rescues in three days. Gossage recalled another rescue off the Golden Gate where, he said, the Friendly City motto seemed to show that it had rubbed off him as he convinced a lady not to jump into the threatening ocean so that she could be saved.

The Vintage Choir followed the keynote speaker with a four and a half minute captivating reprisal of the Norah Jones’ song from Ken Burns’ documentary, “The War.” Its refrain, “America, America, I gave my best to you,” underscores the theme of the humility the American military man displays in his service. The song culminates with the notion that every task in the military is necessary and important: “Know each quiet act of dignity is that which fortifies/The soul of a nation that never dies.” The choir rose to a fine crescendo in the last minute with “I gave my best to you.”

Andy Durkee, Military Banner Coordinator, explained the history and the purpose of the banners. He reported that fifty-seven banners had been installed since the inception of the program in 2011. Then he spoke about the five latest honorees and their families who would receive small replica banners.

Private First Class James McCoy, a 2017 Rancho Cotate graduate, joined the United States Army Infantry and soon completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia. He and his wife, another Rancho graduate, live in Oahu, Hawaii, where he performs simulations and attends training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Private McCoy ranked as an “Expert” in “Marksmanship,” has accomplished one of the highest achievements for infantrymen.

Lakota Sims, another 2017 Rancho Cotate graduate, who was active in many local sports, joined the Navy in 2018. He trained to become a Damage Control man and is now stationed in San Diego on the USS Compens.

Jaxon Crothers, a varsity wrestler and football player, graduated from Rancho Cotate in 2016, and then followed in his great grandfather’s footsteps by joining the Army. A Fire Support Specialist, Crothers is currently stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, the largest missile and artillery-training base.

Julia Guerrero, a 2017 Rancho Cotate graduate, who played basketball all four years and held many offices in student government, spent her 2017-2018 school year at the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, Rhode Island. Upon completion, she accepted an appointment to the Coast Guard Academy. This four-year military academy graduates commissioned officers with a bachelor of science degree. She will then have a five-year commitment to serve in the Coast Guard. Next summer she will sail aboard the tall ship Eagle on an extended training cruise.

Connor Ehrmantraut, a 2017 El Camino graduate, chose the United States Navy to follow in the footsteps of both his grandfather and uncle. Having completed boot camp and technical training, he is now an engineman who is currently deployed at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Following the banner presentations, the band and the choir performed service songs. Veterans from each branch stood while their service’s song sounded. The ceremony ended with Girl Scouts telling about the retirement of flags, the meaning of the parts of the American flag and historical episodes during the American Revolution. Mayor Stafford acknowledged all who made this day possible and the event concluded with a martial air from the community band. Rohnert Park paid its tribute to its veterans and its active military people.