Rohnert Park has had many mayors since 1962

With the Rohnert Park Founder’s Day just being completed, have you ever thought about how many mayors have served the “sweet pea” city? I have and with Mayor Stafford serving this year, the total is 57 since the City of Rohnert Park was established.
Rohnert Park Mayors
Callinan, Peter M. 8/27/62-5/6/63
Smith, Vernon P. 5/6/63-4/21/64
Buchanan, Jack D. 4/21/64-4/5/65
Rogers, Jimmie W. 4/5/65-4/19/1966 (Deceased 10/16/08)
Smith, Cliff H. 4/19/66-3/27/67 (Deceased 6/22/77)
Pezonella, Joseph A. 3/27/67-4/16/68
Roberts, Arthur N. 4/16/68-4/17/69
Rogers, Jimmie W. 4/17/69-4/20/70 (Deceased 10/16/08)
Smith, Vernon P. 4/20/70-4/6/71
Hopkins, Warren K. 4/6/71-4/18/72
Roberts, Arthur N. 4/18/72-4/11/73
Flores, Armando F. 4/11/73-3/12/74
Beary, Louis G. 3/12/74-3/18/1975 (Deceased 9/12/07)
Hopkins, Warren K. 3/18/75-3/9/76
Flores, Armando F. 3/9/76-3/9/77
Beary, Louis G. 3/9/77-3/14/78
Hopkins, Warren K. 3/14/78-3/27/79
Roberts, Arthur N. 3/27/79-4/15/80
Stewart, Mary L. 4/15/80-4/6/81
Carbone, Tony 4/6/81- 6/8/81(Resigned)
Cavalli, Wm “Bill” L. 6/8/81-6/13/83
Roberts, Arthur N. 6/13/83-7/9/84
Hollingsworth, Art 7/9/84-8/5/85
Roberts, Arthur N. 8/5/85-5/17/86 (Deceased 5/17/86)
Eck, David L. 6/23/86 (Interim) 11/25/86-7/28/87
Hopkins, Warren K. 7/28/87-12/5/88
Cochran, Charlie 12/5/88-12/5/89
Hollingsworth, Art 12/5/89-12/4/90
Eck, David L. 12/4/90-12/3/91
Spiro, Linda 12/3/91-12/7/92
Hollingsworth, Art 12/7/92-12/7/93
Reilly, III James J. 12/7/93-12/6/94
Eck, David L. 12/6/94-12/12/95
Flores, Armando F. 12/12/95-12/9/97
Spiro, Linda 12/9/97-12/16/98
Reilly, III James J.12/16/98-12/16/99
Vidak-Martinez, Vicki 12/16/99-12/12/00
Mackenzie, Jake 12/12/00-12/13/01
Flores, Armando F. 12/13/01-12/10/02
Vidak-Martinez, Vicki 12/10/02-5/13/2003 (Resigned as Mayor-Remained on City Council)
Flores, Armando F. 5/13/03-12/22/03
Nordin, Greg 12/22/03-12/14/04
Mackenzie, Jake 12/14/04-8/06
Vidak-Martinez, Vicki 12/18/06-12/11/07
Mackenzie, Jake 12/11/07-12/4/08
Breeze, Amie L. 12/4/08-12/8/09
Stafford, Pam 12/8/09-12/14/10
Belforte, Gina 12/14/10-12/13/11
MacKenzie, Jake 12/13/11-12/11/12
Stafford, Pam 12/11/12-12/10/13
Callina,n Joseph T. 12/10/13-12/9/14
Ahanotu, Amy O. 12/9/14-12/8/15
Belforte, Gina 12/8/15-12/13/16
Mackenzie, Jake 12/13/16-12/12/17
Stafford, Pam 12/12/17-Current