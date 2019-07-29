Rohnert Park defeats Nevada 10-0

By: Lanny Lowery

Jaden Pienta threw a two-hit shutout as he led Rohnert Park to a 10 to 0 victory over Nevada at Rogers Field in Benecia Park Thurs., July 18. He caused the Nevada players to strike out eight times and induced several groundouts.

The Rohnert Park batters delivered nine hits to produce 10 runs as walks and errors by Nevada contributed to the scoring.

RP’s Colin Demers doubled and walked twice to score three of the runs. Jaren Brown singled and walked to drive in one run and score another. Tanner Bradley drove in two runs with a single.

Solid pitching, timely hitting and smooth fielding combined to lock in the victory.