Rohnert Park considers firework restrictions

News
April 28, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Teen arrested for shooting at RP Cotati Council moves ahead Put down your phone April is distracted driving awareness month Station Avenue project Dodd’s college student food bill passes Homelessness spikes in RP Straus Family Creamery moving to RP DUI driver crashes into 7-1 Superintendent search begins Cotati memorializes victims More high density in Rohnert Park Promotions in the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Brace yourself for mosquitos Fresh faces on the CRPUSD board 73rd Miss Sonoma County competition held at Spreckels Mayors of So Co write angry letter Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” RP Downtown project underway Schools, facilities and bonds: Plans but no money RP driver identified Bad air quality cancels sports Official election winners as projected by the VOICE  RP swears in new council member 2018 local stories which made history ArtStart brings art to the RP Senior Center Holocaust piano now in Cotati CRPUSD seeking a new superintendent Vintage race cars on Sonoma raceway track Fun family Christmas events in Cotati Cougars’ season comes to a tearful sad conclusion CalFresh clients get Feb. benefits early Rohnert Park Station Ave. update Cuts suggested for school district The “Healing Wall” comes to Sonoma County Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU Animal Shelter League of RP receives grant Cotati Council reshuffles seats Help save lives by donating blood New laws on purchasing and concealing handguns Fencing in Sonoma County School district leaders tackle 1.9m deficit School district seeking new superintendent Cotati protests CASA compact School district balances budget The Community Voice endorses candidates DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant Rohnert Park kid joins TCU El Camino graduates Rohnert Park Council says we don’t need another agency Rancho students excel in Poetry Out Loud  SC public safety heroes of the year Don’t drive with an open container Traffic concerns top RP survey SSU Equestrian looks to go national Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Election projected winners November 6, 2018  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades Rancho advances to semifinals RP’s n­ew Director of Public Safety A stand-off with barricaded, suicidal woman ends safely in RP RP has a new director of public safety Mackenzie leaves SMART RP officers spent Sat. car chasing A shimmer of hope against the angry heavy sky SSU to host North Bay Women of Color conference Rancho’s TAG building, now a reality Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions Woman stabbed on west side of RP LandPaths connects people to protected land Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! AG Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging in fire-affected communities Learn to docent at the SSU Fairfield Osborn Preserve New signs point in the right direction Where are the ski lifts? Is Cotati being targeted? New alcohol fees for Rohnert Park Sonoma State president testifies for tax relief for disaster victims Fixing Cotati’s roads State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win RP Foundation issues grant Cotati allows second dispensary New residential building lands approved In Singapore Strait aboard a missile destroyer PG&E has a prediction model USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship RP investigates new site for Corp. Yard Two arrested in RP motel for mail theft  Is Juuling the new norm? Cotati considers $15 min. wage No criminal charges filed against PG&E in northern Ca. wildfires  RP decides on west side Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit Titans crush Mustangs Station Avenue gets final approval Cotati Council reviews trash plan Baseball League receives donation from local motorcycle club Cotati Police Chief Parish swears in new officer Garber A Sunday afternoon with retired football players Injury collision closes Golf Course Dr. Giving Kids Smiles in Rohnert Park Neighborhood watch meeting scheduled New Executive Director at SSU New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park  Cougars blow past Gauchos  Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen CHP reminds all of increased crimes Cougars beat Bulldogs More than 276,000 Dreamers have renewed DACA White receives Matt Walsh Memorial RP and Sunday festivities SSU fraternity banned for five years Name correction: Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Santa now knows her secret CPI receives funding to offer counseling in schools Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation The Rancho Cotati Rotary Club hosts Humanitarian Award dinner SSU and SCOE offer high school internship RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Rohnert Park road updates Sheriff’s Detectives arrest SR man after controlled delivery of ecstasy pills. Cotati comes out against CASA Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Operators ordered to pay for false advertising violations Becerra urges Ca. businesses resources to help prevent human trafficking Possible change to parking rules Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates NHTSA reminds motorists to drive sober this season R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report FEMA awards Sonoma Water grant March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming New laws take effect Jan. 1 Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Rohnert Park considers firework restrictions

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
April 26, 2019

The Rohnert Park City Council directed staff Tues. to explore the possibility of shrinking the five-day window before Independence Day citizens are allowed to launch fireworks down to three. 

The direction was born from an ongoing effort to grant the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department more tools in the fight against illegal fireworks. The public met Council’s decision with significant protest. Many nonprofit organizations make the bulk of their yearly funding through the sale of fireworks, and the limitation on the number of days citizens can launch them threatens their bottom line. 

Yet the decision smacked more of compromise. At least one member of the Rohnert Park City Council sought to see fireworks outright banned. 

“I’ve voted against the sale of fireworks every year for the last 23 years,” Council member Jake Mackenzie said. “Rohnert Park is an attractive nuisance around Sonoma County. There’s a reason why the Target and Walmart parking lots turn into a war-zone each [Fourth of July].” 

Fireworks have had a long sordid history within Rohnert Park, and with the Tubbs Fire back in 2017 still fresh in the county’s minds, public opinion has not been kind. Only four cities within Sonoma County still allow the sale of fireworks. Those cities are Cloverdale, Petaluma, Sebastopol, and of course, Rohnert Park. Firework outlets are banned pretty much everywhere else. 

This is important because as the number of cities that allow firework sales dwindle, more and more customers are flocking to Rohnert Park. From 2012 to 2017 the total sale of fireworks within the city leapt from $256 thousand a year to $339 thousand; though in 2018 that number dropped back down to $251 thousand, which the city speculates was due to the backlash from the Tubbs Fire. 

That’s quite a bit of money to leave on the table, and it’s not just entrepreneurs that would suffer from its loss. Eighteen non-profit organizations fundraise by selling fireworks. Their numbers include the Tech High Booster Club, the Rotary Club and the Calvary Life Church just to name a few. Also in that list is Rancho’s Sober Grad party. According to its firework coordinator, Ed Clites, losing that funding would mean the safe and sober graduation would have to cut service. “It’s their last hurrah before real adulthood and we might have to charge more or scale back our activities,” Clites said. “I do believe that if we did away with safe and sane fireworks then more people would turn to illegal fireworks. It’s about that community, familial experience that people love on Fourth of July.”

Yet that money doesn’t come free. Every Independence Day the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department schedules 33 percent more fire staff to combat the expected spike in service calls. And there are a lot of calls. In 2018 there were eight dumpster fires on Independence Day alone, and, year after year, Rohnert Park has the highest number of firework related calls in the county. 

Enforcement can become a never-ending game of whack-a-mole, according to Chief of Rohnert Park Public Safety Tim Mattos. 

“It’s the one day that I never look forward to. I haven’t had a Fourth of July in 29 years—and that’s ok, but I always know that it’s going to run from seven in the morning to three in the morning. We have to be there all night long,” Mattos said. “It’s unfortunate because the people that were here tonight were not the problem. If this was all your community then you wouldn’t need us out there on the Fourth of July.” 

A narrow majority of the council supported the proposed Independence Day scale-back. They included Pam Stafford, Jake Mackenzie and Gina Belforte. 

By a unanimous vote, council also directed staff to draw up an ordinance that shifts responsibility for firework violation from the launcher to the homeowner. If someone shoots off a roman candle, for instance, then police don’t need to find who exactly lit the fuse. They can just find the name on the deed. 

Both directions now move on to staff. They’ll be translated into legalese and placed on an upcoming agenda. 