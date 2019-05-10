Rohnert Park caregiver arrested

On April 29, 60-year-old Rohnert Park resident Keith Marcum was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child, sodomy, cruelty to a child with possible injuries and possession of child pornography.

Keith Marcum, Ph.D., A.S.C.P. is a board certified clinical psychologist and has been operating an in-home care facility for mentally and physically disabled children and adults in Rohnert Park for approximately 30 years.

A disabled victim and a past resident of Marcum’s care facility came forward and revealed continuous sexual and physical abuse that started approximately 10 years ago.

On April 29 detectives served the search warrant at Marcum’s residence located at 7210 Brenda Way in Rohnert Park. During the search Investigators found over 600 images of child pornography. Marcum was home alone at the time of the search. Detectives called family members of the three residents who live there with Marcum to advise them of the investigation and assisted with getting them out of the house. It is unknown at this stage of the investigation if any of the residents have been victimized by Marcum. Further specialized interviews will take place as the case develops.

Marcum was booked into Sonoma County jail for the following crimes and is being held on $765,000 bail:

288.5(A)PC - Continuous sexual assault of a child, 286(B)(1)PC - Sodomy with person under 18, 286(B)(2)PC - Sodomy with person under 16, 286(C)(2)PC - Sodomy with person with force or injury, 286(G)PC - Sodomy with person unable to give consent, 273A(A)PC - Cruelty to child with possible injury and 311.11(A)PC - Possess obscene material of minor in sexual acts.

Shortly after his arrest two other victims came forward and described being sexually abused by Marcum from the age of 6 to 14 years old. These allegations will be investigated as well. Due to this being a highly sensitive investigation, we will not release any further information or details until the investigation is complete.

We believe there could be more victims; therefore, if you have any information or are a victim of Keith Marcum please contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Investigations unit at 584-2630.