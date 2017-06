Congratulations to Dr. Goraya and his staff at the Rohnert Park Veterinary Clinic on their one-year anniversary. Dr. Goraya may be new to Rohnert Park but he is not new to the vet business. He has been a veterinarian for almost 30 years. Pictured are Dr. Goraya and his wife Parvinder, the office staff, Councilmember Amy Ahanotu and Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Staff Lisa Orloff and Cindy Antonetti.

Tanya Constantine Photography.