Rohnert Park Senior Center receives 10 new computers

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati has donated 10 computers to the Rohnert Park Senior Center. These computers will supersede the existing out-of-date computers currently in use which the club had donated in 2009.

For many senior citizens, learning computers and basic Internet skills are important not only for accessing information, but computers can be an effective tool for many purposes. Because many seniors are often quite a distance from their family members, this is a cool way to keep in touch. They may also access health providers, stay current with daily news, access crossword puzzles, play computer games, draft letter and even complete financial documents.

During the last seven years, the computer lab at the senior center has served hundreds of individuals from the local community. Most people in the senior age bracket have daily access Mondays through Fridays. For new beginners or those wishing to learn new skills, tutoring is available from designated senior volunteers. Again, this provides an opportunity to build confidence in many individuals who once thought they could never feel comfortable using a computer or an accomplishment that at one time may have been very foreign to them.

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati received funding assistance from a local Rotary District grant and also partnered with the City of Rohnert Park to provide computer access to all seniors.

The members of the club help install and maintain the software and will always remain available for technical assistance. The Santa Rosa Computer Recycling Center discounted the cost of the computers as a re-use project.

For more information in gaining access to the computer lab, contact the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Drive, Suite A, Rohnert Park or call (707) 585-6780.