The Rohnert Park Democratic Club will have its Charter Dinner on Fri., March 22 at 6 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, CA.

Guest speakers Congressman Mike Thompson and Assembly member Cecelia Aguiar-Curry.

For reservations and tickets call 797-665-9472 or sign up online at rohnertparkdemocraticclub.org.