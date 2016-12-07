Rohnert Park - Cotati Police Logs

Rohnert Park police calls

11/29/16

12:36 a.m.: A 35-year-old female arrested for giving false proof of registration on vehicle to peace officer on Commerce Blvd.

5:16 a.m.: Missing person reported on Adrian Dr. at Santa Alicia Dr.

7:12 a.m.: Burglary reported on Dowdell Avenue.

8:09 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.

10:13 a.m.: Coroner’s case reported on Enterprise Dr.

10:17 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Arlen Dr.

11:31 a.m.: Grand theft reported on RPX.

11:43 a.m.: Marijuana possession reported on Snyder Ln.

2:38 p.m.: Obstruct movement in public place at Raley’s Towne Centre.

4:35 p.m.: Battery reported on Carlita Circle.

5:36 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Carlita Circle.

6:41 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:42 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

7:02 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Dexter Circle.

8:08 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Snyder Ln.

9:32 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

11/30/16

2:09 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr.

3:09 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and driving with suspended/revoked license on LaBath Ave. at RPX.

9:40 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Country Club Dr.

11:08 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.

11:49 a.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse and violation of probation on Country Club Dr. at Hinebaugh Creek Tr.

2:37 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr.

3:51 p.m.: Vandalism reported on Redwood Dr.

4:15 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

4:28 p.m.: Stolen plates reported on Boris Ct.

4:32 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Arlen Dr.

4:40 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Holly Ave. at Snyder Ln.

7:54 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Country Club Dr. at Daniel Dr.

10:09 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Bodway Parkway at Valley House Dr.

10:11 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Martin Avenue at Redwood Dr.

12/1/16

6:47 a.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Grange Ct.

8:04 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Beverly Dr.

9:46 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Martin Ave.

2:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Joanne Ct.

5:08 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Santa Cruz Way.

7:07 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

8:39 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Camino Colegio.

8:52 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Helene Ct.

9:01 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:24 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.

12/2/16

12:18 a.m.: Drunk driver reported on Golf Course. Dr. W. at Wilfred Ave.

1:13 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled narcotic substance, receiving known stolen property and violation of probation on RPX.

2:42 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Dowdell Ave.

8:55 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Country Club Dr.

10:20 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Jacaranda St.

11:53 a.m.: A 30-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Commerce Blvd.

1:19 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

2:38 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Golf Course Dr.

3:36 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

3:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Davis Circle at Santa Dorotea Circle.

4:21 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Dorine Ave.

4:48 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Adrian Dr. at Bonnie Ave.

5:04 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for possession of open container while driving without a license on Hunter Dr.

5:10 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Fairway Dr.

7:13 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:17 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Kirsten Ct.

7:27 p.m.: A 41-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

10:20 p.m.: Fireworks reported on Jasmine Circle.

11:02 p.m.: Fight reported on Golf Course Dr.

11:47 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Davis Circle.

12/3/16

12:56 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course. Dr. W. at La Bath Ave.

1:12 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Golf Course. Dr. W. at LaBath Ave.

2:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

4:35 a.m.: A 36-year-old female arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer, public intoxication and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

9:28 a.m.: Reckless driving reported on Bodway Parkway and Hillview Way.

11:24 a.m.: Battery reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:39 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Camino Colegio.

4:26 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

4:28 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

4:41 p.m.: A 27-year-old female arrested for burglary and trespassing on RPX.

5:19 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Bonita Ave.

6:18 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

8:21 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.

8:47 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Carlita Circle.

9:02 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for assault and false imprisonment on Padre Parkway.

9:23 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

9:49 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Coronado.

11:41 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for DUI on Golf Course Dr.

11:54 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Monet Pl.

12/4/16

12:12 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Adele Ave.

12:17 a.m.: Fight reported on Golf Course Dr. at Hillview Way.

12:39 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Holly Ave.

1:49 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Francis Circle.

2:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Parkway Dr.

5:16 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln.

5:52 a.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for annoying a child, touch person intimately against will for sex and cruelty to child with possible injury on Snyder Ln.

7:48 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on State Farm Dr.

9:56 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Holly Ave.

11:47 a.m.: Disturbance reported on San Antonio Dr.

12:31 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.

1:48 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse and violation of probation on Enterprise Dr.

3:19 p.m.: Surrender fire arms on City Center Dr.

4:27 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

5:21 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for petty theft and appropriating lost property on Redwood Dr.

5:31 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Allan Ave.

5:46 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on LaBath Ave. at Laguna Dr.

7:11 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Santa Cruz Way.

7:11 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Redwood Dr.

9:04 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Bodway Parkway at E. Cotati Ave.

10:55 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Beverly Dr.

11:11 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Grandview Way.

11:12 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

11:34 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

11:41 p.m.: A 54-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize, obstruction/resisting peace officer and public intoxication on Redwood Dr.

12/5/16

7:33 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Snyder Ln. at Southwest Dr.

7:42 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

9:32 a.m.: Suicide threats reported on Le Esplanada Pl.

10:39 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Redwood Dr.

10:51 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on NB RPX.

12:09 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on E. Cotati Ave.

1:07 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on Country Club Dr. at Racquet Club Circle.

2:28 p.m.: Vehicle accident extrication on Rancho Verde Circle.

3:15 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for rape of spouse by force on Commerce Blvd.

3:58 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

4:07 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

4:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Roman Dr.

4:39 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on NB RPX.

5:14 p.m.: Missing person reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

5:57 p.m.: Suicide reported on Mandolin Way.

6:33 p.m.: Battery reported on RPX.

6:34 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

7:12 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for burglary, impersonation to make other liable, appropriate lost property, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and violation of probation on RPX.

8:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Coronado.

10:50 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Redwood Dr.

Cotati police calls

11/25/16

12:29 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of narcotic controlled substance and violation of probation on LaSalle Ave.

2:30 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

8:26 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and intoxication on Arthur St.

9:54 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

11/26/16

12:15 a.m.: A 52-year-old female arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance and DUI on Hwy. 116 off ramp.

1:53 a.m.: A 29-year-old male arrested for disorderly conduct, violation of probation and prowling on Old Redwood Dr.

11/27/16

2:22 p.m.: Dead cat complaint on E. Cotati Ave.

2:26 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for driving with revoked/suspended license on Hwy. 116 S.

6:50 p.m.: Traffic accident reported on Hwy. 116 S. at Redwood Dr.

9:51 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on E. Cotati Ave.

10:46 p.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on E. Cotati Ave.

11:27 p.m.: A 41-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance on Hwy. 116 S.

11/28/16

11:39 a.m.: A 50-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, violation of probation and driving with suspended license on Commerce Blvd. at Old Redwood Hwy.

4:58 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license and violation of probation on Aaron St. at Redwood Dr.

11:00 p.m.: A 26-year-old male and a 23-year-old male arrested for use of controlled substance and possession of narcotic controlled substance on E. Cotati Ave.

11/29/16

12:17 p.m.: Battery reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12:32 p.m.: A 51-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance on Myrtle Ave. at Veronda Ave.

4:49 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on NB W. Sierra Ave. off ramp.

8:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Kingston Ln.

8:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.

10:20 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11/30/16

12:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Pine Tree Circle.

1:17 a.m.: A 38-year-old female arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave. at La Salle Ave.

9:42 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at St. Joseph Way.

1:30 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for outside warrant on E. Cotati Ave.

3:39 p.m.: Hit and run reported on E. Cotati Ave.

12/1/16

10:46 a.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for outside warrant on Cypress Ave.

12:02 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Old Redwood Hwy. at William St.

7:23 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:21 p.m.: A 19-year-old female arrested for possessing and use of false evidence of age on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:53 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:59 p.m.: A 32-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer and public intoxication on Old Redwood Hwy.