Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news-September 8

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Paper Circuit (Teens). Saturday, September 9, 1 - 3 p.m.

Make illuminated paper creations featuring working circuits made with conductive copper wire tape.

DIY Journals for Tweens (ages 9-12). Wednesday, September 13, at 4 - 5 p.m.

Create your own journal to use for writing or drawing! All supplies along with snacks will be provided.

Please register online or call 584-9121.

Tween Book Club (ages 9-12) Thursday, September 14, at 4–5 p.m.

Talk about the Wimpy Kid books and practice writing, with local author Jonah Raskin! Snacks and supplies provided. Copies of the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid book available at the library Children’s Desk. Meeting the second Thursday of the month, September – December, at 4 p.m.

Homework Help now on Mondays, beginning September 11. 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Storytimes. New days and times, beginning on September 5. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos. Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español. For children ages 1-5. Para Niños edades 1-5. Free! Gratis!

Homeschool Workshop: Algebra I (Teens). Fridays, beginning September 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For teens participating in homeschooling, proficient in algebra and seeking to practice group work and algebra problem solving skills. Sign up by calling the library, Adult Reference at (707) 584-9121, ext. 5.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Sew for the Beauty of It! Saturday, September 16, All Day Event. September is National Sewing Month! Our Sew for the Beauty of It day is complete with demonstrations, displays, organizations and resources.

Computer Classes in English and Spanish.

Cómo instalar su propio correo electrónico (email). Miércoles 20 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

How to set up an email. Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Master Gardeners Workshop - Growing Home Wine. Saturday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., The UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County present the first of three Fall 2017 workshops.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “The Reason I Jump” by Naoki Higashida. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.