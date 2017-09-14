Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news-September 15

ADULT PROGRAMS

Sew for the Beauty of It! Saturday, September 16, all day event. September is National Sewing Month! Our Sew for the Beauty of It day is complete with demonstrations, displays, organizations and resources.

Classical Guitarist Patricia Castaneda. Saturday, September 23, 2-3 p.m.

Traditional classical pieces by composers such as J.S. Bach and Hector Villa-Lobos along with popular music.

Parenting through Positive Discipline. Monday, September 18, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

A fun, interactive class. Explore different parenting styles, discuss parenting challenges and more.

Computer Classes in English and Spanish.

Cómo instalar su propio correo electrónico (email). Miércoles 20 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m., en español.

How to set up an email. Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m., in English.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. “The Reason I Jump,” by Naoki Higashida. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Build Club (Ages 6 -12). Tuesday, September 19, 4 - 5 p.m.

We provide the building supplies. Explore, create, build, and learn!

Seasonal Crafts (Ages 6 and up). Wednesday, September 20, 4 - 5 p.m.

Crafts of the season presented by 4-H volunteers. All supplies are provided.

Tinker Thinkers: Ooey Gooey Matter (ages 5-12). Friday, September 22, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Sonoma County presents a chance to play with ooey-gooey gases, solids, and liquids.

NASA Scientist Visit (Ages 10-17). Saturday, September 23, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

A special talk on the search for life on other planets, with answers to your questions about NASA and space.

Tween Book Club (ages 9-12). Thursday, October 12, 4 – 5 p.m.

“Wimpy Kid,” second book! Snacks provided. Copies of the book are available at the library Children’s Desk.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Books, songs, rhymes, play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas, actividades en ingles y español.

Homeschool Workshop: Algebra I (Teens). Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Practice group work and algebra problem solving skills. Sign up at Adult Reference at (707) 584-9121, ext. 5.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.