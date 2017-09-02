Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news - September 1

LIBRARY CLOSED Monday, September 4, 2017.

All branches of Sonoma County Library will be closed in observation of Labor Day.

Beginning in September: “Wimpy Kids Book Club” for ages 9-12! First meeting Thursday, September 14 at 4 p.m.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Computer Classes in English and Spanish.

Las redes sociales basicos. Miércoles 6 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Cómo instalar su propio correo electrónico (email). Miércoles 20 de septiembre, 10:30 a.m.

Social Media Basics. Thursday, September 7, 10:30 a.m.

How to set up an email. Thursday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.

Seats are limited. Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Master Gardeners Workshop - Growing Home Wine. Saturday, September 9, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.,

The UC Master Gardeners of Sonoma County present the first of three Fall 2017 workshops.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “The Reason I Jump” by Naoki Higashida. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Basic Library Internet. Tuesday, September 26, 10 – 11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person or by phone.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Paper Circuits (Teens). Saturday, September 9, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Make illuminated paper creations featuring working circuits made with conductive copper wire tape.

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (Ages 9-12). Friday, September 1, 4-5:15 p.m. A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed. We provide the computers. Space is limited. Please register online, visit the branch, or call (707) 584-9121.

Storytimes—New days and times! All storytimes will start at 10:30 a.m. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos. Wednesday, September 6, 5:30 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español. For children ages 1-5. Para Niños edades 1-5. Free! Gratis!

Homeschool Workshop: Algebra I (Teens). Fridays, beginning September 8, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For teens participating in homeschooling, proficient in algebra and seeking to practice group work and algebra problem solving skills. Please sign up in advance by calling Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library, Adult Reference at (707) 584-9121.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.