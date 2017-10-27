Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news October 27

ADULT PROGRAMS

Sonoma County Taiko. Saturday, November 4, 2 - 2:45 p.m.

A full performance for all ages by Sonoma County Taiko. Sonoma County Taiko has been bringing the energy and excitement of Japanese drumming to the Northern California wine country since 1995, working to expand understanding and appreciation of Japanese culture through music, dance, language and art.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, November 21, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. “Saint Mazie,” by Jami Attenberg. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome. This will be our last meeting until January 2018.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Scary Stories in the Dark (ages 7 and up, with parent). Saturday, October 28, 4 - 6 p.m.

We are going to read scary stories from the “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” series as well as from other treacherous books. Snacks, dark and fake firelight will be provided.

Gratitude Tree (all ages). November 1-6 p.m. all day long.

Stop by our children’s room and add a leaf to our gratitude tree. All supplies provided.

Mindful Minis Kids Yoga & Meditation Workshop (ages 6-11). Friday, October 27, 4 – 5:30 p.m.

A playful yoga practice and exploration of mindfulness through fun activities! Space is limited. Please register online, at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library children’s desk, or call 584-9121.

Hair Braiding Workshop for Tweens (ages 8 and up). Thursday, November 2, 4 - 5 p.m.

Learn about braiding hair! Taught by students from Lytle’s Beauty College. Limited space; please register in advance: online, at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library children’s desk, or call 584-9121.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Wednesday, November 1, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español. For children ages 1-5. Para Niños edades 1-5.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Homeschool Workshop: Algebra I (teens). Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Practice group work and algebra problem solving skills. Sign up at Adult Reference at (707) 584-9121, ext. 5.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.