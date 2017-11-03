Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news November 3

All Library branches will be closed on Saturday, November 11, 2017 in honor of Veterans’ Day.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Sonoma County Taiko. Saturday, November 4, 2 - 2:45 p.m.

Sonoma County Taiko has been bringing the energy and excitement of Japanese drumming to Northern California since 1995, expanding understanding and appreciation of Japanese music, dance, language and art.

Clases de Technología: Microsoft Excel. Wednesday, November 8, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Llevaremos Excel al siguiente nivel y aprenderemos a crear tablas dinámicas, ventanas desplegables, formatos condicionales, Sparklines, y otras fórmulas y funciones especiales.

Tech Classes: Microsoft Excel. Thursday, November 9, 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Discover how this wonderful spreadsheet program can assist you with budgeting, organizing information, and presenting dynamic charts and tables.

Book Discussion Group. Tuesday, November 21, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. “Saint Mazie” by Jami Attenberg. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

CHILDREN’S AND TEEN

PROGRAMS

Gratitude Tree (all ages). November 1-6, all day.

Stop by our children’s room and add a leaf to our gratitude tree. All supplies provided.

Maker Studio: Hour of Code (ages 9-12). Friday, November 3, 4 - 5:15 p.m.

A fun and simple one-hour introduction to computer science! No experience needed! We will provide the computers. Space is limited, please register online, visit the branch, or call us at (707) 584-9121.

The JC Transfer Option: A Path to College workshop. Saturday, November 4-10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. An overview of the process of transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College to a four-year university. SRJC counselors advise on avoiding pitfalls, minimum requirements to transfer, and tips for a smooth transition. For high school students and their parents. Bilingual, English-Spanish.

Intro to Meditation for Teens and Tweens. Wednesday, November 8. 7 – 8 p.m.

Tween Book Club. Thursday, November 9, 4 - 5 p.m.

Talk about the “Wimpy Kid” books and practice writing with a real published author, Jonah Raskin. This session will focus on “Rodrick Rules,” the second in the series. Copies are available at the children’s desk.

Homework Help. Mondays, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Free homework assistance for grades K-12 while school is in session. Help with all subjects on a drop-in basis.

Weekly Storytimes. Toddlers ages 18-36 months Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Babytime ages 0-18 months Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Pre-School Storytime ages 3-6 Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Homeschool Workshop: Algebra I (teens). Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Practice group work and algebra problem solving skills. Sign up at Adult Reference at (707) 584-9121, ext. 5.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.