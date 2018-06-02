Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news May 25

Library branches are now open until 6 p.m. Saturdays!

All branches will be closed in honor of the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 28.

Book Sale!

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library Summer 2018 Book Sale.Wednesday, June 6, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.—Members only ($5 membership available at the door) Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 8, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturday, June 9 (half price day / bag of books $5), 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Summer Reading!

“Reading Takes You Everywhere”

Sonoma County Library is excited to announce its Reading Takes You Everywhere summer reading program, launching June 1. During June, July and August, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens and adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Those who participate in fun and free activities available at all Sonoma County Library branches can win prizes for reaching their reading goals.

Children’s Summer Reading Club For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6)

Teen Read for teens entering grades 7-12

Adult Summer Reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Join a community of readers when you sign up for our Summer Reading BINGO for all ages! Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes and get a chance to win! Take the Six-Book Challenge to combat Summer Slide!

Help plant trees in our community! Sign up at your local library beginning June 1.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, May 26, 2 – 4 p.m. 15-minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online or call the library. A signed waiver is required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Last Bookaneer,” by Matthew Pearl. Copies are available at the library information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Tinker Thinkers: Ooey gooey matter (ages 5-12). Saturday, May 26,10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Presented by the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. A chance to play with some ooey-gooey materials, including gases, solids, and liquids.

Kids Yoga (6-12 years old). Friday, May 25, 4 - 5 p.m.

A playful presentation of yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Please register online, at the children’s desk, or by calling 584-9121.

Family Movie Night. Wednesday, May 30, 6 - 7:35 p.m.

Join Baymax, a lovable, personal companion robot, who forms a special bond with robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada. Rated PG, 102 minutes. Join us for a fun family movie and snacks!

Weekly Storytimes. Weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.