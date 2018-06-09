Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news June 8

The Library Advisory Board’s bimonthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

Book Sale

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library Summer 2018 Book Sale Friday, June 8, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 (half price day / bag of books $5) 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Summer Reading

“Reading takes you everywhere”

During June, July and August, the library is hosting a range of free activities for children, teens and adults to encourage and support a love of reading.

Children’s Summer Reading Club For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6)

Teen Read For teens entering grades 7-12

Adult Summer Reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Join a community of readers when you sign up for our Summer Reading BINGO for all ages! Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes and get a chance to win! Take the Six-Book Challenge to combat Summer Slide! Help plant trees in our community!

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, June 16, 3 – 5 p.m. 30-minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. A signed waiver is required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Last Bookaneer.” by Matthew Pearl. Copies are available at the library information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Python Ron’s Reptile Kingdom. Wednesday, June 13, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. A chance to get up close and personal with awesome creatures from around the world.

Travel Around the World with Magic Treehouse. Thursday, June 14, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Join Jack and Annie on a quest to save the library from a terrible curse. Use the treehouse and travel to each library station to collect special items or clues.

Let’s Get Cooking! (Grades 4 - 6). Friday, June 15, 3 p.m.

Practice food preparation life skills using fresh local foods and spark creative interest in trying new healthy foods. Registration is required. Walk-ins will be welcome if there is space to accommodate.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Saturday, June 16, 2 - 3 p.m. Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español.

Henna Art for Teens (grades 7-12). Wednesday, June 13, 3 - 5 p.m.

Learn about the natural, ancient art form of henna. Apply your own henna design, or have artist Beth Bowman design one for you. Limited to 20 teens. Sign-up online or call the reference desk, 584-9121.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.