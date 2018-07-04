Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news June 29

All Sonoma County Library branches will be closed in honor of Independence Day Wed., July 4.

Summer Reading

“Reading takes you everywhere.”

Children’s Summer reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teenread for teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Adult Programs

Latin Guitar Trio Featuring David Correa. Saturday, July 7, 2 - 3 p.m. A high-energy show combining Latin guitar and Rumba Flamenco with Middle Eastern melodies.

Mid-East Tapestry Ensemble. Monday, July 9, 7 - 8 p.m.

Be transported to faraway lands by this diverse array of Persian, Indian and European influenced music.

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, June 30, 3 – 5 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Nest,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Kids Yoga (ages 6-12). Friday, June 29, 4 - 5 p.m.

A playful presentation of yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing and relaxation exercises. Please register online, at the children’s desk, or by calling 584-9121.

Figmentally. Thursday, July 5, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Circus. Dance. Mime. Physical comedy and clown. Juggling, puppetry and acrobatics.

Where in the World is Storytime? Family Story Hour (ages 0-5). Fridays, June 29, July 6 and July 13, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Follow us on adventures around the world with our summer reading theme “Reading takes you everywhere!” We will explore different stories set around the world and find them on a map each week.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Saturday, July 7, 2 - 3 p.m.Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.