Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news June 22

All Sonoma County Library branches will be closed in honor of Independence Day Wed., July 4.

Summer Reading

“Reading takes you everywhere.”

Children’s Summer reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teenread for teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Adult Programs

Tezkatlipoka Aztec Dance and Drum. Saturday, June 23, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Indigenous Meso American culture with Aztec dance and drumming.

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, June 30, 3 – 5 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Nest,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Kids Yoga (ages 6-12). Friday, June 29, 4 - 5 p.m.

A playful presentation of yoga poses with cooperative games, breathing, and relaxation exercises. Please register online, at the children’s desk, or by calling 584-9121.

Crafting Takes You Everywhere. Thursday, June 28, 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. A crafts program that will take you traveling to cities and abroad, transport you into myths and legends, guide you to book characters, and more!

Book Making for Teens (grades 7-12 only). Wednesday, June 27, 3 - 5 p.m. Learn how to make simple pamphlet books with covers to express your creativity. Explore other kinds of books that can be made to create real book art! Sign up online or contact the library’s reference desk, 584-9121.

Game on: Board Games (ages 8 and up). Monday, June 25, 4 - 6 p.m.Bring your friends, bring your family! We will have board games and snacks available. Hosted by 4H.

Build Around the World! Build Club (ages 6-12). Tuesday, June 26, 4 - 5 p.m.Create buildings from around the world using Legos. We will provide pictures of buildings from different countries, cultures, time periods and realms for you to build and display.

Where in the World is Storytime? Family Story Hour (ages 0-5). Friday, June 29, 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Follow us on adventures around the world with our summer reading theme “Reading takes you everywhere!” We will explore different stories set around the world and find them on a map each week.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.