Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news June 15

The Library Advisory Board’s bimonthly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

Summer Reading: “Reading Takes You Everywhere.”

Children’s Summer Reading Club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teen Read: For teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer Reading: For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Adult Programs

Didgeridoo Music: Wednesday, June 20, 7 - 8 p.m.

The history of the didgeridoo, its origin among the Indigenous Australian population, a demonstration of the techniques and a performance. Multi-Instrumentalist and composer Stephen Kent.

Tezkatlipoka Aztec Dance and Drum: Saturday, June 23, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. Indigenous Meso American culture with Aztec dance and drumming.

Introduction to Virtual Reality: (ages 14 and up). Saturday, June 16, 3 – 5 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Last Bookaneer,” by Matthew Pearl.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Magician Mike Della Penna: Thursday, June 21, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

He’s silly, he’s funny and he’ll make you go WOW!

Let’s Get Cooking! (grades 4 - 6). Friday, June 15, 3 p.m.

Practice food preparation life skills. Registration is required. Walk-ins welcome if space can accommodate.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos: (ages 1-5). Saturday, June 16, 2 - 3 p.m. Explore books, songs, rhymes and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades.

Summer Cinema Series: Monday, June 18, 6 - 8 p.m.

Movie night! Tonight’s movie is based on the popular fiction book series, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” by Tony DiTerlizzi. Rated PG. Snacks provided.

Read-a-Long Book Club: First Chapter Books (reading level grades 1-3). June 19, 4:30 p.m. Reading a different First Chapter book each month, we take turns reading to the group aloud. The book will then be finished at home. Registration required as books are limited. Snacks provided.

Comic Strip Drawing with Brian Kolm: (grades 7-12). Wednesday, June 20, 3 - 5 p.m. All materials provided. Limited to 20 teens in each workshop. Register online or by calling the library.

Game on: Board Games: Ages 8 and up. Monday, June 25, 4 - 6 p.m. Bring your friends, bring your family! We will have board games and snacks available. Hosted by 4H.

Build Around the World! Build Club: (ages 6-12). Tuesday, June 26, 4 – 5 p.m.

Where in the World is Storytime? Family Story Hour: (ages 0-5). Friday, June 22, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Weekly Storytimes: Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog: Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.