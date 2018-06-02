Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news June 1

Library branches are now open until 6 p.m. Saturdays.

The Rohnert Park-Cotati Friends of the Library Summer 2018 Book Sale

Wednesday, June 6, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.—Members only ($5 membership available at the door) Thursday, June 7, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 8, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9 (half price day / bag of books $5), 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Summer Reading

“Reading Takes You Everywhere”

Sonoma County Library is excited to announce its Reading Takes You Everywhere summer reading program, launching June 1. During June, July and August, the library will host a range of free activities for children, teens, and adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Those who participate in fun and free activities available at all Sonoma County Library branches can win prizes for reaching their reading goals.

Children’s Summer Reading Club For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teen read for teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer Reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Join a community of readers when you sign up for our Summer Reading BINGO for all ages! Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes and get a chance to win! Take the Six-Book Challenge to combat Summer Slide!

Help plant trees in our community! Sign up at your local library beginning June 1.

Adult Programs

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, June 2, 3 – 5 p.m. 15-minute sessions to play with an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. A signed waiver is required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, June 19, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Last Bookaneer,” by Matthew Pearl. Copies are available at the library information desk. New members are welcome.

Children and Teen Programs

Weekly Story-times. Weekly story-times will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.