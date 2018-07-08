Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news July 6

Summer Reading

“Reading takes you everywhere.”

Children’s Summer reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teenread for teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Adult Programs

Latin Guitar Trio featuring David Correa. Saturday, July 7, 2 - 3 p.m.A high-energy show combining Latin guitar and Rumba Flamenco with Middle Eastern melodies.

Mid-East Tapestry Ensemble. Monday, July 9, 7 - 8 p.m.

Be transported to faraway lands by this diverse array of Persian, Indian and European influenced music.

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Nest,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Figmentally. Thursday, July 5, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Circus. Dance. Mime. Physical comedy and clown. Juggling, puppetry and acrobatics.

Didgeridoo Basics for Teens (grades 7-12). Wednesday, July 11, 3 - 4:30 p.m. The basics of didgeridoo playing techniques including making the basic drone sound, breathing, using the voice, making rhythms and more, with presenter Andy Graham. Choose a didgeridoo, personalize it and take it home! Limited to 12 teens. Sign up at the library service desk or online.

Jelly Jam Time. Thursday, July 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

A fairy tale puppet show featuring a scrolling back-drop (or cranky) set beneath the waves at the Farallon Islands. Sing sea chanties, mermaid melodies and create sound-scapes for the hand-printed paper world.

Where in the World is Storytime? Family Story Hour (ages 0-5). Fridays, July 6 & July 13, 11 - 11:30 a.m. Follow us on adventures around the world with our summer reading theme “Reading takes you everywhere!” We will explore different stories set around the world and find them on a map each week.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (ages 1-5). Saturday, July 7, 2 - 3 p.m. Explore books, songs, rhymes, and play in English and Spanish! Libros, canciones, rimas y actividades en ingles y español.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.