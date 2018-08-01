Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news July 27

Summer reading: Reading takes you everywhere

Ending August 11: Children’s reading club:: for preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6) and Teen Read: for teens entering grades 7-12.

Ending August 31: Adult Summer Reading: For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Photography Exhibit 2018

This annual photography exhibit features the works of outstanding Sonoma County photographers and lasts from August 6 through 18. Reception August 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.; refreshments.

Sponsored by the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library Art Committee and Friends of the Library.

Adult Programs

Santa Rosa Symphony: Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, July 28, 3:15 - 4:15 p.m.

A musical tour, demonstrating music from all over the world. Questions and comments will be welcome!

Moonlighters Big Band Outdoor Concert. Wed., August 1, 6- 8 p.m.

The Moonlighters are a Santa Rosa-based 18-piece big band that has been playing your favorite swing-era pieces for 38 years and counting! This free concert will be held outside, so we advise you to bring a light jacket. Refreshments will be provided courtesy of Sally Tomatoes.

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up): Saturdays, July 28, August 11 and 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, August 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Emerald Mile,” by Kevin Fedarko.

Children’s and Teen programs

Santa Rosa Symphony: Children’s Concert Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, July 28, 2 - 3 p.m.

A musical tour, demonstrating music from all over the world. Questions and comments will be welcome!

Science Tellers: Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano. Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

A legendary bank-robbing outlaw is back in town, about to strike again! Throughout this absolutely wild adventure story, volunteers from the audience will help us explore the fascinating science behind chemical reactions, acids and bases, combustion, air pressure, inertia, and more.

Maker Studio: Graphic design with buttons (Grades 4 - 6). Monday, July 30, 3 p.m.

Create an art piece using different size and color buttons. Students will be introduced to design elements and principles and practice them on a take home project. Registration is required. Space limited to 15.

Maker Studio: Solar Carnival Rides: (Grades 4 - 6) Friday,

August 3, 3 p.m.

In teams of 2 build an amusement park ride (examples: a Ferris wheel, whirligig, super high swing) powered with the sun. Learn about solar power and the physical science behind your ride. Registration is required.

Bilingual Storytime Cuentos y Cantos (Ages 1-5): Wednesday, August 1, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Explore books, songs, rhymes and play in English and Spanish! En ingles y español.

Weekly storytimes: Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.