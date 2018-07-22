Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news July 20

Summer Reading “Reading takes you everywhere.”

Children’s Summer reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teen read for teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Adult Programs

Santa Rosa Symphony: Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, July 28, 3:15 - 4:15 p.m.A musical tour, demonstrating music from all over the world. Questions and comments will be welcome!

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturdays, July 28, August 11 and 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, August 21, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Emerald Mile,” by Kevin Fedarko. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Dog Bite Prevention Workshop (Ages 3 and up). Tuesday, July 24, 3 - 4 p.m. A workshop with therapy dogs. Learn about reading a dog’s body language to help prevent dog bites. Every child attending will receive a certificate for attendance. All children must attend with a parent or caregiver. Attendance is limited. Please register online or in person at the library.

Kenn Adams Adventure Theater! Wednesday, July 25, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Fast-paced, interactive, outrageously funny theatrical experience for heroes of all ages! Audience members provide the sound effects, become the scenery, suggest exciting plot twists and even jump up on stage to improvise right along with the cast!

Science Tellers: Wild West: The Mystery of the Golden Piano. Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. A legendary bank-robbing outlaw is back in town, about to strike again! Throughout this absolutely wild adventure story, volunteers from the audience will help us explore the fascinating science behind chemical reactions, acids and bases, combustion, air pressure, inertia and more.

Santa Rosa Symphony: Children’s Concert Woodwind Quintet. Saturday, July 28, 2 - 3 p.m.

Maker Studio: Graphic Design with Buttons (Grades 4 - 6). Monday, July 30, 3 p.m. Create an art piece using different size and color buttons. Students will be introduced to design elements and principles and practice them on a take home project. Registration is required. Space limited to 15.

Kids Yoga: (6-12 years old). Friday, July 27 and Friday, August 31, 4 – 5 p.m.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.