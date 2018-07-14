Rohnert Park-Cotati Library news July 13

Summer Reading

“Reading takes you everywhere.”

Children’s Summer reading club: For preschool (ages 0-5) and school-age readers (grades K-6).

Teen read for teens entering grades 7-12.

Adult Summer reading For adults who want to read outside their comfort zones. Read books and complete library activities to earn prizes!

Adult Programs

Protecting Sonoma County’s Forests—What You Can Do. Monday, July 16, 6:30 - 8 p.m. Learn about our need to protect, enhance and restore Sonoma County’s forests and watersheds. Local nonprofit Forest Unlimited Executive Director and Educator Rick Coates will lead this presentation.

Introduction to Virtual Reality (ages 14 and up). Saturdays, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 30-minute sessions to experience an Oculus Rift headset. Sign up online for a half-hour appointment or call the library. Waiver required.

Book Discussion Group: Tuesday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. “The Nest,” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. Copies are available at the information desk. New members are welcome.

Children’s and Teen Programs

Summer Cinema Series. Wednesday, July 18, 6 - 8 p.m.

Mowgli in the jungle! A movie based on the classic novel by Rudyard Kipling. Snacks will be provided.

Didgeridoo Down Under (Ages 5-12). Thursday, July 19, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. A high-energy fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation.

Game on: Board Games (Ages 8 and up). Monday, July 16, 4 - 6 p.m. Bring your friends, bring your family! We will have board games and snacks available. Hosted by 4H

Dog Bite Prevention Workshop (Ages 3 and up). Tuesday, July 24, 3 - 4 p.m. A workshop with therapy dogs to learn about reading a dog’s body language to help prevent dog bites. Every child attending will receive a certificate for their attendance. All children must attend with a parent or caregiver.

Attendance is limited, please register online or in person at the library.

First Chapters: Read-Along Book Club (Grades 1-3). Tuesday, July 17, 4:30 - 5 p.m. Join us for a read-in-the-round book club of beginning chapter books. We will read a different First Chapter book each month. A new book will be read each month. Registration required as books are limited. A snack will be provided.

Where in the World is Storytime? Family Story Hour (ages 0-5). Friday, July 13, 11 - 11:30 a.m. Follow us on adventures around the world with our summer reading theme “Reading takes you everywhere!” We will explore different stories set around the world and find them on a map each week.

Weekly Storytimes. Our three weekly storytimes will resume in September, on a new schedule.

Read to a Dog - Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. all year round.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.